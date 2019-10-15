KQTV | Television IT Support Specialist

POSITION:

Television IT Support Specialist

REPORTS TO:

Chief Engineer and the Vice President/General Manager

STATUS:

Full-time

CLASSIFICATION:

Hourly

JOB SUMMARY:

This position is responsible for maintaining all user workstations, active directory server, VOIP phone system management, and planning future computer upgrades. The IT specialist will also work alongside the Engineering department with special projects and duties.

SPECIFIC JOB DUTIES:

Work in a small team that manages all aspects of systems - from user support to servers, networks, and Telecom

First responder to system outages – must keep systems running, live, and on-the-air

Provide support for all servers, desktops and notebooks and MS operating systems enterprise wide, including Active Directory maintenance, DNS and VPN support, Mac OS X environment support, backup support, meeting with vendors

Work to continually improve operational and other departmental processes​

Responsible for support and the implementation of system enhancements (software and hardware updates)

Implement and support company security policies, including group policies and anti-virus support

Participate in on-call support

40 hours a week with possibilities of overtime. This may vary depending on projects, vacations, or technical issues.

Assist the Engineering department with day-to-day duties and special projects.

Aid the General Manager and Chief Engineer in IT capital planning

Fill-in for Chief Engineer in his absenceSKILLS REQUIRED/QUALIFICATIONS:

A two-year computer & networking related college degree or better; or an equivalent combination of education and experience sufﬁcient to successfully perform the essential duties of an IT Engineer such as problem solving, detailed analysis, logistical thinking, organization, strong interpersonal skills, and a high skill level in all aspects of technologies

Windows 10 administration 1 yrs.+​

Strong Windows Desktop support and management skills

Strong hardware management experience with desktops, notebooks and servers

Knowledge of Video Editing Software such as Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere

Excellent communication and documentation skills

Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Excellent Customer Service skills

Must be able work in a fast-paced environment and perform multiple tasks at once.

Able to lift 50 lbs. bend, kneel, squat, stand, climb, and operate basic hand tools.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess or be able to obtain a valid Missouri driver’s licenseSTATEMENT ABOUT OTHER DUTIES:

The foregoing is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all functions essential to the job for which the employee is responsible, nor an exhaustive list of the minimum requirements and specifications necessary to perform the essential functions, including all responsibilities, skills, duties, requirements, efforts, or working conditions associated with the job. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the current job, management reserves the right to revise the job or to require that other or different functions be performed when circumstances change, or exigencies require it. Dirk Allsbury

Send a resume and cover letter to:

dallsbury@kq2.com