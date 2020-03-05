KQTV | Traffic Clerk/Sales Assistant

Traffic Clerk/Sales Assistant
KQTV and KQ2.com are looking for a full time Traffic Clerk/Sales Assistant. Our office is located at 4000 Faraon in St. Joseph MO. We offer an excellent benefits package, business casual dress, and a fun place to work.
In this role, you would be responsible for coordinating with the traffic manager for; traffic instructions, managing logs, co-op scripts, facilitate commercial production and advertising orders, basic clerical administration, assist in programming, act as a backup to the Traffic Manager and support business development duties that sustain the efforts of the Sales Managers and Account Executives.
Other duties include, but are not limited to:
· Perform all general office administrative duties including, but not
limited to: answering the phone/reception and directing callers as
needed; ordering and maintaining office and marketing material
supplies and forms.
· Provide administrative support to the Sales Manager and Account
Executives in documenting sales activities and results, and as
required, generate reports from the traffic management system.
· Generate sales documents and presentation materials.
· Contact clients regarding copy and delinquencies.
· Assist Sales Managers with meeting coordination, and other
logistics.
QUALIFICATIONS-The following qualifications are preferred in order to successfully perform in this position, but are not limited to:
· High school or equivalent degree required and one to two years of prior experience in an office environment preferred.
· High level of computer skills.
· Strong organizational, written communication and verbal communication skills required.
· Good skills in end-user computer software applications e.g. word processing, presentation, spreadsheet, and basic design.
· Experience using office equipment including, but not limited to computer, fax, telephone, copier, and scanner.
· Sales background is a plus.
· High level of initiative and ability to prioritize workload.
· Attention to detail and error-free work in a deadline-driven environment.
· Substantial level of independence and accountability for assigned projects.
· Strong team player.
Background check and drug test is a requirement for employment.
EOE
Please send resume and cover letter via mail or email to: Dirk Allsbury, P.O. Box 8369, St. Joseph, MO 64508 or email dallsbury@kq2.com.
