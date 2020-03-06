KQTV | Digital Sales Manager

DIGITAL SALES MANAGER

KQTV the ABC affiliate in St. Joseph, MO is looking for a high energy individual to lead our Digital Sales team as the Digital Sales Manager (DSM). This lucky individual will be a part of the exciting world of broadcast and digital media and be responsible for generating and growing our digital marketing revenue. Realistic $50k+ first year potential with salary and bonus. We offer training, medical, paid time off and other awesome benefits, for a full list read further. Visit KQ2.com and click on the “Careers” section under the “about us” tab to apply now.

Our Digital Sales Manager will be the market’s expert on digital services and will work both independently and in conjunction with our established sales team to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area.

The Digital Sales Manager will achieve these responsibilities by professionally selling our suite of digital marketing services/products (including our station’s broadcast news website, mobile platform, targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the goal of advancing client objectives.

What you’ll do in the position:

· Be accountable for our digital revenue performance

· Assist the General Manager and Local Sales Manager in developing a digital sales calendar to properly plan for digital campaigns

· Be the expert of all digital sales and digital marketing products for KQTV

· Attend sales calls with existing sales staff and work independently to develop new accounts and grow existing accounts

· Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing

· Conduct educational forums and/or seminars for clients

· Be an effective closer

· Complete insertions and the billing process on all digital sales orders

· Collaborate with our local and national creative teams to design digital products that get results for the client

· Build and maintain a winning team culture that is centered on mutual respect

What we are looking for in you:

· 2+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

· Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and its effective use for clients

· Should have a proven track record in exceeding sales revenue goals

· Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work both independently and collaborating in a team environment

· Effective communication and client presentation skills

· Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

· Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

· Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

· Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

· Up to date on the latest trends in digital marketing service industry

· Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

· Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

· Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or related experience preferred

Must Haves:

· Positive work attitude

· High Energy

· Ability to prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment

· Valid driver’s license

· Ability to sit and or stand for long periods

· Legal to work in the US

· Willing to take a drug screening

· Pass background check

What We Currently Offer:

· Salary and Bonus Potential of $50k+ first year

· A friendly work environment

· Up to 15 days PTO and seven paid holidays (annually)

· 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match

· Health Benefits including, health, vision, dental, prescription, life insurance, disability and flexible spending account

· Car allowance

· Phone allowance

· Entertainment perks

· Ongoing professional development to help you continue to be successful

· Company supplied laptop so you can work anywhere

· Proven successful approach for prospecting new clients

Continual training from our local and nationwide team to prepare you with the skills to deliver results in the ever-changing world of digital media

KQTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer