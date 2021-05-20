Clear
Makison Insurance & Retirement | Licensed Experienced Medicare Insurance Agents

Makison Insurance & Retirement is now hiring licensed experienced Medicare insurance agents.

Posted: May 20, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Makison Insurance & Retirement is looking for independent agents, financial advisors and agencies in Kansas and Missouri to join our team.

We are looking for licensed, experienced and trustworthy team members who want to take their career to the next level. 

Experience the benefits of working as an independent agent or advisor:

  • Be your own boss
  • Control your schedule
  • Get paid directly from the top insurance carriers in the country

Call or email for a confidential interview.

816-271-5444

makisoninsurance.com

