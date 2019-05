Makison Insurance Agency, LLC | Multiple Positions

Position(s): Part Time Receptionist & Full Time Insurance Agents

Summary: Local Insurance Agency looking for a Part Time(Mon-Friday 1pm-5pm) Receptionist & Full Time Insurance Agents.

Responsibilities for Receptionist position include but not limited to:

Answering Phones, Scheduling Appointments, Data Entry & Filing.

Qualifications for Receptionist:

• High School or Equivalent

• Strong Computer, Organization & Communication Skills

• Ability to Work Independently with Limited Supervision

• Professionalism & Attention to Detail

Responsibilities for Agent Positions:

Development of New Clients through Marketing & Sales.

Qualifications for Insurance Agents:

• High School or Equivalent

• Strong Computer, Organization, Math & Communication Skills

• Insurance License or the Ability to Obtain Insurance License

• Marketing & Sales

• Ethics

Both positions require the ability to pass background & drug screening.

