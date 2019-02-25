Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mosaic Life Care | Inpatient RNs

Live your passion for nursing in a place that challenges, supports and celebrates you. We have openings for Inpatient Registered Nurses.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

At Mosaic Life Care, we understand nurses do more than take virals. They are teachers, advocates, problem solvers and some of the most trusted people in our patients’ lives. Mosaic is looking for nursing professionals who understand how important the little things are in patient care, and are professionals who understand serving others. Our team members know nursing take heart and hard work which is rewarded with pride, respect, friendship and sense of accomplishment that can’t be beat.

Mosaic Life Care understands that investing in education can be financially challenging. That’s why we offer a Student Loan Assistance Program focused on helping you manage your loan responsibilities while advancing your career.

If you’re ready to be part of a team focused on making a difference in the lives of others through service, while earning a competitive salary and having a strong benefits package, we’d like to meet you.

Know a nursing candidate you can refer? Our Employee Referral Program will pay current caregivers (employees) from $1,000 - $5,000 for qualified referrals.

Qualifications:
- EDUCATION: School for Nursing graduate
- CERTIFICATION/LICENSURE: Licensed in State of Missouri and/or Kansas, depending upon designated work location. If operating a motor vehicle for business purposes, must have a valid driver’s license. BLS certification required within 90 days from start date.
- EXPERIENCE: One-year nursing experience preferred.
- INTERPERSONAL SKILLS: Displays a friendly, positive attitude and communicates with parents, families, providers and co-workers in a professional manner.

About Us:
At Mosaic Life Care, we are committed to providing the best and safest care, while creating a warm, inviting environment for our patients, family members and caregivers. Our innovative life-care model comines traditional health care and a focus on key life elements that affect overall wellness. We are committed to the health, well-being and vitality of the communities and organizations we serve through health-related initiatives and opportunities.

Mosaic Life Care is the next generation of health care. A recipient of the 2009 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Mosaic Life Care continues to be nationally recognized for quality, value and the patient experience. In 2015, Mosaic Life Care was named the Truven Health Analytics™ 100 Top HospitalsⓇ list, given an “A” rating by The Leapfrog Group, identified as a HealthStrong™ Hospital by IVantageⓇ Health Analytics, named a “Most Wired” hospital by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine and is routinely identified as a Top Performer on Key Quality MeasuresⓇ by The Joint Commission. More recently, Mosaic Life Care announced it has received the Healthgrades 2018 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™.

Mosaic Life Care: More than health care … life care.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
After a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in Sunday evening. Don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be form -5 to +5.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events