Mosaic Life Care | Inpatient RNs

At Mosaic Life Care, we understand nurses do more than take virals. They are teachers, advocates, problem solvers and some of the most trusted people in our patients’ lives. Mosaic is looking for nursing professionals who understand how important the little things are in patient care, and are professionals who understand serving others. Our team members know nursing take heart and hard work which is rewarded with pride, respect, friendship and sense of accomplishment that can’t be beat.

Mosaic Life Care understands that investing in education can be financially challenging. That’s why we offer a Student Loan Assistance Program focused on helping you manage your loan responsibilities while advancing your career.

If you’re ready to be part of a team focused on making a difference in the lives of others through service, while earning a competitive salary and having a strong benefits package, we’d like to meet you.

Know a nursing candidate you can refer? Our Employee Referral Program will pay current caregivers (employees) from $1,000 - $5,000 for qualified referrals.

Qualifications:

- EDUCATION: School for Nursing graduate

- CERTIFICATION/LICENSURE: Licensed in State of Missouri and/or Kansas, depending upon designated work location. If operating a motor vehicle for business purposes, must have a valid driver’s license. BLS certification required within 90 days from start date.

- EXPERIENCE: One-year nursing experience preferred.

- INTERPERSONAL SKILLS: Displays a friendly, positive attitude and communicates with parents, families, providers and co-workers in a professional manner.

About Us:

At Mosaic Life Care, we are committed to providing the best and safest care, while creating a warm, inviting environment for our patients, family members and caregivers. Our innovative life-care model comines traditional health care and a focus on key life elements that affect overall wellness. We are committed to the health, well-being and vitality of the communities and organizations we serve through health-related initiatives and opportunities.

Mosaic Life Care is the next generation of health care. A recipient of the 2009 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Mosaic Life Care continues to be nationally recognized for quality, value and the patient experience. In 2015, Mosaic Life Care was named the Truven Health Analytics™ 100 Top HospitalsⓇ list, given an “A” rating by The Leapfrog Group, identified as a HealthStrong™ Hospital by IVantageⓇ Health Analytics, named a “Most Wired” hospital by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine and is routinely identified as a Top Performer on Key Quality MeasuresⓇ by The Joint Commission. More recently, Mosaic Life Care announced it has received the Healthgrades 2018 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™.

Mosaic Life Care: More than health care … life care.