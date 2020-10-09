Clear
Network Engineer | United Fiber

United Fiber is seeking a full-time Network Engineer for our Savannah office.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 11:35 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The Network Engineer is responsible for provisioning, configuration, and maintenance of United Fiber’s network infrastructure. Minimum requirements for candidates to be considered include two years of related experience in network administration, experience working in an Internet Service Provider (ISP) environment and must have a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification.

United offers a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, health, dental, vision, pension and 401(k) retirement options. This is a salaried position, pay range starts at $75K annually depending on qualifications.

To view a full job description and apply for this position, please visit United Electric Cooperative’s website at www.ueci.coop and click on Employment Opportunities. Offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a background and driving record check, pre-employment physical, and drug screening.

EOE

A warm Thursday with lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and again it allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Friday looks to be windy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
