Noyes Home for Children | Child Care Worker I

Noyes Home for Children

Position Description

Title: Child Care Worker I

Immediate Supervisor: Program Director

FSLA Position Classification: Non-Exempt

Educational Requirements:

This position requires graduation, or certification of graduation equivalency, from an accredited high school or adult learning institution. Additional post-secondary education preferred.

License Requirements:

1. Class E Drivers License (REQUIRED)

The applicant must possess a valid driver’s license issued by any state in the US. Within 30 days of hire, the applicant must possess a class E Chauffeur’s license or equivalent in Missouri or for the State of Kansas if applicable.

Experience Requirements:



Prior experience in direct service to youth in either a residential care capacity or other direct service capacity is preferred but not required for employment consideration for the position of Child Care Worker I.



General Requirements:

1. The applicant must be at least 21 years of age at the time of their application.

2. The applicant must be free from felony conviction or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude and must not receive a conviction of such while an active employee.

3. The applicant must not have been named as the perpetrator in any substantiated child abuse or neglect complaint.

4. The applicant must be free from the use of controlled substances and demonstrate such by submitting to pre-hire urinalysis and periodic random urinalysis while employed.

5. The applicant must be able to speak, write and read English to the extent necessary to perform the essential functions of the job.

6. The applicant must be employable in the US and provide verification of identify prior to hire.

Essential Functions of the Position:

The person who occupies the position of Child Care Worker I must possess the appropriate knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the following essential functions of this position.

1. Responsible for the supervision, safety, care and discipline of the children in a residential setting following the established policies and procedures of the facility.

2. Utilizes the chain of command CCWI/CCWII->DCS->FSC/On-Call->PD->ED for decision making, asking for input when needed from members above them in the chain.

3. Utilizes positive discipline and strengths-based intervention through application of Conscious Discipline. Models appropriate self-regulation, coaching others on how to utilize the Safe Spot and the steps to calm oneself.

4. Provides crisis intervention to residents, assisting them in deescalating and communicating their needs, while also assisting in coordinating additional screening services if necessary.

5. Assists in determining resident eligibility for outings based upon level rating systems.

6. Acts as a role model for residents through active participation in recreational activities and special events.

7. Responsible for completion of daily progress notes, incident reports and any other necessary documentation by the end of each shift. Reviewing to ensure that the content of documentation is appropriate, accurate, legible and complete.

8. Provides transportation of children to/from school, community recreation activities and other special events.

9. After MCCA training and certification, assists in checking in/checking out process with medications, this includes new medications received from the pharmacy, as well as medication incoming/outgoing for therapeutic home visits.

10. After MCCA training and certification, directly administers medications to the residents in accordance with prescription(s) provided by a physician.

11. After MCCA training and certification, reviews MARs daily to ensure that medication is being administered as prescribed. Writes medication errors for any inconsistencies found.

12. After MCCA training and certification, directly administers over-the-counter medications in accordance with standing medical orders or with parental consent.

13. After completion of CPR and First Aid Training administers preliminary first aid and care to residents in accordance with standing medical orders.

14. Assists in checking residents in/out of facility, inventorying personal items outgoing/incoming, ensuring that all personal items are initialed in black permanent marker, places all cloth items in the dryer, checks all belongings for contraband and completes the check in/checkout document.

15. Assists in checking all residents for lice on Sundays. Every day ensures that proper follow up is completed regarding additional lice checks and/or treatments are completed.

16. Attends and actively participates in required meetings: Weekly Staff Meetings, Monthly All Staff Trainings, and Nursery Meeting if assigned to Nursery/PreK Dorms.

17. Assists in maintaining the security of the building to ensure that doors/windows are secure, fire doors are closed and safety rules are being followed.

18. Assists in the continual evaluation of safety and security practices and policies of the facility and makes recommendations to facility administration as to the appropriate course of action to take in assuring a safe and healthy environment for the resident and staff.

19. May at times be required to cover additional shifts, when assistance is needed at the facility or to fill in for incapacitated staff members.

20. Is responsible for other directives and responsibilities given by the supervisory team as needs and situations dictate.

Physical Requirements/Working Conditions for Position

The person who occupies the position of Child Care Worker I must be able to, with reasonable accommodation, perform the essential functions associated with this position. In the performance of the essential functions of this position the person will encounter the following working conditions associated with the normal duties of this position.

Administrative tasks requiring the use of the following equipment:

• Telephone

• Computer

• Calculator

• Fax/Copy Machine/Scanner

• Paper Shredder

• Automobile

Normal job tasks involving the use of the following equipment and materials:

• Vinyl examination gloves

• General household cleaning supplies (non-aerosol)

• Recreational equipment and supplies

General working conditions:

• Indoor office conditions

• Minimal seated office work

• Considerable periods on feet while facilitating the children participating in the program

• Use of stairs while moving children from area to area.

• Frequent outdoor activities while supervising the children.

• Models active participation in indoor/outdoor recreational and program activities

• Use of verbal de-escalation techniques and the minimal use of physical redirection/restraint in instances where the child is actively engaging in self-harm or threatening physical harm to others.

• Extensive, direct interpersonal interaction with children and co-workers.

Not all possible working conditions associated with this position are listed here. The person performing the duties associated with this position of Child Care Worker I may, on occasion, encounter other conditions that are not specifically listed here.

Work Schedule for the Position of Child Care Worker I

This is a position that is scheduled by the Program Director. An individual, selected to serve in the position of Child Care Worker I will be assigned a normal shift cycle. This assignment will remain in place unless it is changed through normal procedures such as promotion or request. However, due to the unique nature of this position, this person may be required to work hours that are outside of their normally designated hours.