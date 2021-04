On Site Job Fair | Kawasaki

Kawasaki will be hosting an on site job fair on Wednesday, May 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tours and on-site interviews available.

Photo ID and masks required to enter the facility.

Production positions: staring at $17.37/hr. (Shift differential = $1.25 for 2nd & 3rd shifts)

Assembly

Machining

Die Casting

Support Positions (Pay dependent upon experience and positions

Purchasing

Quality

Engineering

Sign on Bonus up to $2,000 (Terms and conditions apply)

Apply online at www.kawasakimaryville.com

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Minimum Requirements: High School Graduate or Equivalent