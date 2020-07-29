Outside Plant Technician | United Fiber

United Fiber is seeking a full-time Outside Plant Technician for our Savannah office.

The Outside Plant Technician is responsible for providing effective design, troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining fiber to the home outside plant, including fiber optic cables, taps and associated equipment.

Minimum requirements for candidates to be considered include: one to two years of related experience with OTDR operation, light testing, fiber troubleshooting, and/or fiber plant design; common knowledge of consumer computer equipment/router devices and working knowledge of hand and power tools. The candidate must be able to climb poles with hooks, must be able to respond to outages within 15 – 30 minutes as required and must have (or acquire) and maintain a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL).

United offers a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, health, dental, vision, pension and 401(k) retirement options. This is an hourly position, pay range is $26 - $31 per hour depending on qualifications.

To view a full job description and apply for this position, please visit United Electric Cooperative’s website at www.ueci.coop and click on Employment Opportunities. Offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a background and driving record check, pre-employment physical, and drug screening.