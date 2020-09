The St. Joseph location for DuPont Nutrition & Health have various Production Technician openings.

Benefits start Day 1 of employment

Medical/Dental/Vision

401K with a 6% company match

Paid time off

Plus, enjoy a $1,000 sign on BONUS payable after your first year of employment.

To learn more and apply, visit www.careers.dupont.com and search for this job title.

DuPont Nutrition & Health

4509 South 50th

St. Joseph, MO 64507

DuPont is an Equal Opportunity Employer.