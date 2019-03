Roofing is looking for applicants 18 years or older. For all aspects of roofing. Laborers, Shingle Installers, Flat Roof Workers, Sheet Metal & Gutter Installers.

Pay will be determined by experience. Must be dependable & not afraid of heights.

Can apply in person Monday - Friday 8am to 4pm

1601 Buchanan Ave

St. Joseph, MO 64501