Silgan Containers | Multiple Positions

Silgan Containers has rare openings for multiple positions in Saint Joe.

Millwright: Operate Machine Shop Equipment

Production Supervisor: Train and lead staff

Electrician: Install and repair electrical units

Mechanic: Repair manufacturing components

Join a positive culture where all employees are encouraged to share new ideas and achieve career goals.

Silgan rewards excellence and visionary thinking.

Apply online today, silgancontainers.com/careers

Who We Are:

Silgan Containers officially became a company in 1987, acquiring its first self-make can operation from Carnation Company. Our expertise in can making can be traced back to 1899 when the Carnation Company began making its evaporated milk cans. This acquisition marked the first of many historical events that led to the company we are today.

We are the leading manufacturer of metal food cans in North America (16 billion cans/year)

We are a trusted supplier of metal food cans to the most respected brands in America

We are anenvironmentally conscious companyhttps://link.zixcentral.com/u/13e21dcb/ZqQ-eT1D7BGW7ciu5F7kRg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fsilgancontainers.com%2Fsilgan-u%2Fsustainability%2F; can facts infographic (attached)

Steel food cans are the most recycled food package in the U.S. and steel is the most recycled material in the world.

The chill factor of the industry is that the humble metal food cans have, in 200 years, changed the way the world eats and still is the most recyclable food package in the world.

“Captain Scott took them to the South Pole. The Royal Navy relied on them to expand the British Empire, and they even played a part in the emancipation of women.”

Silgan Story:

