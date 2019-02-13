Clear
St. Jo Frontier Casino | Slot Technician

Provide a variety of services to customers in order to ensure the overall effectiveness of all Slot Department operations.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

SUMMARY:


ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Perform maintenance, overhaul and modifications procedures on slot machines.
2. Service machines when malfunctions occur.
3. Maintain proper department uniform and grooming standards.
4. Any reasonable request made by immediate Supervisor or manager.
5. Provide proactive and professional customer service to all casino patrons.

