St. Jo Frontier Casino | Surveillance Operator

SUMMARY:

To conduct continuous surveillance of all areas of the casino via floor surveillance and use of the CCTV system as directed by Surveillance Supervisor, Surveillance Senior Operators or the Manager in compliance with Commission, departmental and company regulations.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Report directly to the Surveillance Manager, Supervisor or Senior Operator.

2. Supports other Managers, Directors and Executives with assistance and information relating to the protection of assets in their respective departments, as well as fellow Operators in the performance of their duties.

3. Understand and cooperate fully with all Departmental and Company policies, including the “open door” policy.

4. Continuously monitor CCTV, closely scrutinizing all activities within camera range to ensure the protection of company assets.