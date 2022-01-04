St. Joe Frontier Casino | Multiple Positions

St. Joe Frontier Casino is currently hiring for:
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Cage Cashier
- Bartender
- Busperson
- Food Server
- Cocktail Server
- Food
- Beverage Cashier
- Facilities Housekeeper
- Cook II, Slot Attendant
- Slot Technician
- Table Games Dealer
- Barista
Full Time Benefits
- Medical Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Free Company Paid Life Insurance Policy
- Short Term Disability
- Long Term Disability
- Critical Illness Insurance
- Accident Insurance
- Life Insurance
- 401k
Part Time Benefits
- Short Term Disability
- Long Term Disability
- Critical Illness Insurance
- Accident Insurance
- Life Insurance
- 401k
Perks
- Full Time PTO
- Holiday Pay
- Free Meals
- ALL employee breaks are paid.
- Free Wi-Fi
- Discounted Star Bucks
- Employee Assistance Program
- Star and Leader of the Quarter
- Star and Leader of the Year
- Giveaways and Employee Events planned by the Fun Committee
Sign On Bonuses are given for the following full and part time
- Bartender, Busser, Food Server, Cocktail Server, F&B Cashier, Barista - $500
- Facilities Housekeeper - $200
- Cook 2- $350
- Slot Technician - $750
- Table Games Dealer - $750
To apply, please CLICK HERE or visit stjofrontiercasino.com/careers/