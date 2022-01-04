St. Joe Frontier Casino | Multiple Positions

St. Joe Frontier Casino is currently hiring for:

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Cage Cashier

Bartender

Busperson

Food Server

Cocktail Server

Food

Beverage Cashier

Facilities Housekeeper

Cook II, Slot Attendant

Slot Technician

Table Games Dealer

Barista

Full Time Benefits

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Free Company Paid Life Insurance Policy

Short Term Disability

Long Term Disability

Critical Illness Insurance

Accident Insurance

Life Insurance

401k

Part Time Benefits

Short Term Disability

Long Term Disability

Critical Illness Insurance

Accident Insurance

Life Insurance

401k

Perks

Full Time PTO

Holiday Pay

Free Meals

ALL employee breaks are paid.

Free Wi-Fi

Discounted Star Bucks

Employee Assistance Program

Star and Leader of the Quarter

Star and Leader of the Year

Giveaways and Employee Events planned by the Fun Committee

Sign On Bonuses are given for the following full and part time

Bartender, Busser, Food Server, Cocktail Server, F&B Cashier, Barista - $500

Facilities Housekeeper - $200

Cook 2- $350

Slot Technician - $750

Table Games Dealer - $750

To apply, please CLICK HERE or visit stjofrontiercasino.com/careers/