St. Joe Frontier Casino | Multiple Positions

St. Joe Frontier Casino is currently hiring for Cage Main Bank Cashier, Cage Cashier, Bartender, Busperson, Food Server, Cocktail Server, Food and Beverage Cashier, Facilities Housekeeper, Cook II, Slot Attendant, Slot Technician, Table Games Dealer, and Barista.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 11:10 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 11:11 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

St. Joe Frontier Casino is currently hiring for:

  • Cage Main Bank Cashier
  • Cage Cashier
  • Bartender
  • Busperson
  • Food Server
  • Cocktail Server
  • Food
  • Beverage Cashier
  • Facilities Housekeeper
  • Cook II, Slot Attendant
  • Slot Technician
  • Table Games Dealer
  • Barista

Full Time Benefits

  • Medical Insurance
  • Dental Insurance
  • Vision Insurance
  • Free Company Paid Life Insurance Policy
  • Short Term Disability
  • Long Term Disability
  • Critical Illness Insurance
  • Accident Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • 401k

Part Time Benefits

  • Short Term Disability
  • Long Term Disability
  • Critical Illness Insurance
  • Accident Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • 401k

Perks

  • Full Time PTO
  • Holiday Pay
  • Free Meals
  • ALL employee breaks are paid.
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Discounted Star Bucks
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Star and Leader of the Quarter
  • Star and Leader of the Year
  • Giveaways and Employee Events planned by the Fun Committee

Sign On Bonuses are given for the following full and part time

  • Bartender, Busser, Food Server, Cocktail Server, F&B Cashier, Barista - $500
  • Facilities Housekeeper - $200
  • Cook 2- $350
  • Slot Technician - $750
  • Table Games Dealer - $750

To apply, please CLICK HERE or visit stjofrontiercasino.com/careers/

