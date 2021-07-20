Clear
Tyson Foods | Job Fair

Come join us on August 1st from 1-5pm at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in St. Joseph for a job fair.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:12 PM

At Tyson Foods St. Joseph, we Feed the Nation!

We have openings for General Production- 2nd and 3rd shift.

Interviews will be conducted onsite for those that qualify and online application assistance is available. Most positions start around $16.10/hr with increases over the first nine months.

Position offers full benefits, holidays, overtime, and promotional opportunities. Stay six months and receive a $500 sign on bonus!

Join the Tyson Foods family! To apply text Deli to 31 31 31, that's Deli to 31 31 31

Tyson is an EEO/AA employer.
All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, national origin, color, religion, age, genetics, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or veteran status.”


