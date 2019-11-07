Clear

United Fiber | Broadband Service Technician

United Fiber is seeking a full-time, in-house Broadband Service Technician for the Cameron area.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

United Fiber is seeking a full-time, in-house Broadband Service Technician for the Cameron area. Broadband Service Technicians install and maintain internet, video, and phone service to our business and residential customers. No fiber experience necessary. Prefer candidates to have low voltage wiring or in-home installation experience. Required to travel during the workday throughout the service area.

Tools provided and comprehensive benefits package is offered, including paid time off, health, dental, vision, pension and 401(k) retirement options. Pay range is $20 – 25 per hour depending on qualifications.

To view a full job description and apply for this position, please visit United Electric Cooperative’s website at www.ueci.coop and click on Employment Opportunities. Offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a background and driving record check, pre-employment physical, and drug screening.

EOE

Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
