United Fiber | Broadband Service Technician

United Fiber is seeking a full-time, in-house Broadband Service Technician for the Cameron area. Broadband Service Technicians install and maintain internet, video, and phone service to our business and residential customers. No fiber experience necessary. Prefer candidates to have low voltage wiring or in-home installation experience. Required to travel during the workday throughout the service area.

Tools provided and comprehensive benefits package is offered, including paid time off, health, dental, vision, pension and 401(k) retirement options. Pay range is $20 – 25 per hour depending on qualifications.

To view a full job description and apply for this position, please visit United Electric Cooperative’s website at www.ueci.coop and click on Employment Opportunities. Offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a background and driving record check, pre-employment physical, and drug screening.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

EOE