United Fiber | Network Engineer

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 4:01 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

United Fiber is seeking a full-time Network Engineer for our Savannah office. The Network Engineer is responsible for provisioning, configuration, and maintenance of United Fiber’s network infrastructure. Minimum requirements for candidates to be considered include two years of related experience in network administration, experience working in an Internet Service Provider (ISP) environment and must have a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification.

United offers a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off, health, dental, vision, pension and 401(k) retirement options. This is a salaried position, pay range is $75 – 100K annually depending on qualifications.

To view a full job description and apply for this position, please visit United Electric Cooperative’s website at www.ueci.coop and click on Employment Opportunities. Offers of employment are contingent upon the successful completion of a background and driving record check, pre-employment physical, and drug screening.

EOE

Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
