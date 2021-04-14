Ventura Foods | Production and Distribution positions

Ventura Foods is hosting a job fair on May 6, 2021 from 1-6p at 6000 Industrial Road in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ventura Foods is hiring for Production and Distribution (forklift drivers) positions,

12-hour shifts; 5a-5p and 5p-5a

A & B Shifts Work: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Every Other Saturday.

C & D Shifts Work: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Every Other Saturday.

There are openings on all shifts.

Ventura Foods offers a competitive wage with an excellent benefit package, including 401K and Profit Sharing.

Come learn more about how you can be a member of the Ventura Foods family.

You are not just a number when employed with Ventura, you are part of a family.

All applicants will receive a free dog, chips, and a drink. Bring your resume. Masks Required.