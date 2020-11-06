2020 Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner to be TV Special

Blake Haynes from Second Harvest joins us to share details of the upcoming virtual 2020 Mayors Thanksgiving Dinner, an event to help address childhood hunger across the region
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 6:07 PM
