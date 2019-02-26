33rd annual UCP Chili Cook-Off set for Sunday

There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.

Radar Temperatures Alerts