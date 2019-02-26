33rd annual UCP Chili Cook-Off set for Sunday
- Sunday, March 3
- St. Joseph Civic Arena
- Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
- Tasting begins at 2:30 p.m.
- $3 adults, $1 children
