Clear

34th Chili Cook Off Part 2

Jana Campbell, UCP Employment Director, is in the KQ2 studio to continue the discussion on UCP and the upcoming Chili Cook Off.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 8:39 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Jana Campbell, UCP Employment Director, is in the KQ2 studio to continue the discussion on UCP and the upcoming Chili Cook Off.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
It was a cloudy and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s for Tuesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over central Kansas and will continue into the evening on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories