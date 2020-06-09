Clear

A call for creativity: The United Way

Looking for something to keep the kids busy this Summer? United Way of St. Joseph is looking for homemade notes and bookmarks to help encourage kids to read.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 11:24 AM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

United Way is calling for volunteers to make bookmarks and notecards for the new program "Take a Book Tuesday". Jodi Bloemker - Director of Community Investment - United Way of Greater St. Joseph joins us to tell us more! Click here to learn more about the United Way. 

Monday was another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. The remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast on Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are also possible.
