A call for creativity: The United Way

United Way is calling for volunteers to make bookmarks and notecards for the new program "Take a Book Tuesday". Jodi Bloemker - Director of Community Investment - United Way of Greater St. Joseph joins us to tell us more! Click here to learn more about the United Way.
Looking for something to keep the kids busy this Summer? United Way of St. Joseph is looking for homemade notes and bookmarks to help encourage kids to read.
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 11:24 AM
