Clear
BREAKING NEWS Price Chopper employee tests positive for COVID-19 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Mass COVID-19 testing complete at Triumph, 412 employees test positive Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A previously undetected COVID-19 symptom may, in fact, be eye pain

A recent google report of commonly searched symptoms such as loss of smell and taste has revealed the new, unexpected effect of eye pain.

Posted: May 5, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Ophthalmologist Dr. Jason Brinton talks to us about his concerns of eye pain related to coronavirus and offers tips for eye safety during this health crisis. Information on Dr. Brinton can be found at https://brintonvision.com/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories