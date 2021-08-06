Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Accidental Family

Jason Hudson, Justen Jones, and Dean Testerman joins us to talk about the upcoming movie Accidental Family

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 10:07 AM
Posted By: Jeremy Simerly

Jason Hudson, Justen Jones, and Dean Testerman joins us to talk about the upcoming movie Accidental Family

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories