Pet Preview | Friends of the Animal Shelter

Kathy Ermler is here with some furry four legged friends.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:33 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Friends of the Animal Shelter will be hosting a Pet Preview on Saturday, January 18 at PETCO from 10 AM to 12 PM and again on Saturday, February 1 at Manic Snail from 10 AM to 12 PM.

