Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating Full Story

Albrecht-Kemper Museum hosting Pot of Gold fundraiser

St. Patrick's Day may be over but there's still a chance to put on your green!

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:41 AM

Albrecht-Kemper Museum hosting Pot of Gold fundraiser

Pot of Gold - A Celtic Irish Gathering
- Saturday, April 6
- Albrecht-Kemper Museum
- 5:00 p.m. - Cocktail hour
- 6:00 p.m. - Dinner
- 7:00 p.m. - Live auction
- $100/person

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events