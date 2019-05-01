Clear
Posted: May. 1, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

American Mule
•1 1/2 ounces Smirnoff Red, White and Berry Vodka
•3 ounces Goslings ginger beer
•dash of lime juice
•Fresh berries, for garnish

-Combine all ingredients in a mule mug with ice. Gently stir, and garnish as desired. Serve immediately

