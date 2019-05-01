American Mule
•1 1/2 ounces Smirnoff Red, White and Berry Vodka
•3 ounces Goslings ginger beer
•dash of lime juice
•Fresh berries, for garnish
-Combine all ingredients in a mule mug with ice. Gently stir, and garnish as desired. Serve immediately
Recipes by Hy-Vee
