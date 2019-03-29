American Red Cross and SJFD partner to install smoke alarms in homes.
Sound the Alarm!
- American Red Cross
- Free smoke alarms
- Free installation
- Maryville, April 20
- St. Joseph, April 27
- (816) 841-5204
- www.getasmokealarm.org
Related Content
- American Red Cross and SJFD partner to install smoke alarms in homes
- Heroes for the American Red Cross Campaign
- Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Ground beef Brussels & red potatoes
- Harvest Home Celebration
- In-Home Healthcare Options
- Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues
- Many Americans Not Eating Recommended Amounts of Fruits and Vegetables
- Salvation Army Still Needing Donations for Their Red Kettle Campaign
- Spicy Ground Turkey with Red Peppers and Asparagus
Scroll for more content...