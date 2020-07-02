Andrew Co. Health Department urges people to follow social distancing guidelines

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)--Entering the holiday weekend, Andrew County Health Department officials said they are monitoring two potential outbreak situations and remind residents to social distance and stay home if they feel sick.

Health department officials are monitoring two situations in the county after an individual tested positive after attending Savannah's graduation Sunday and another incident related to a funeral.

"We continue to investigate these situations and additional positive cases that are associated have been identified, County Health Administrator Andrew Hoffman said. "In conjunction with the above situations, Andrew County Cases have continued to climb as well as the number of contacts that are associated with cases."

Hoffman said he is not aware of the county re-activating any stay-at-home orders or mask mandates due to potential outbreaks.

On May 1st the county had six positive coronavirus cases, but Hoffman said the county has seen a jump.

"June 1st we had 30 positive cases and today we have 54 positive cases," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he still wants people to enjoy the holiday weekend, but he wants people to take precautions, too.

"While we encourage people to enjoy and celebrate the independence of our country this weekend it must be done safely to prevent the further spread of COVID-19," Hoffman said. "It is vital that if you feel sick you stay home, call your physician, and avoid assuming it is just allergies or a cold."