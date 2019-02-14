Antique Show & Vintage Market set for this weekend

This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW at 15-20 mph.

