Antique Show & Vintage Market set for this weekend
- Saturday, Feb. 16
- 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday Feb. 17
- 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- $6 for adults
- 16 and under free
