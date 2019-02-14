Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Antique Show & Vintage Market set for this weekend

60 dealers from around the region will be at the Antique Show & Vintage Market at the Civic Arena this weekend.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 1:53 PM

Antique Show & Vintage Market set for this weekend

- Saturday, Feb. 16
- 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday Feb. 17
- 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- $6 for adults
- 16 and under free

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW at 15-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events