Apple Dumplings

Syrup:

In a sauce pan, warm ingredients together till hot and mix well..

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

3 tbsp butter

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Cavity mixture filling:

1/2 c sugar

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

-Take 6 large apples, peel and core.

-Take and roll out enough pastry to cover each apple, making individual dumplings.

-Place each cored apple in center piece of pastry, fill each cavity of apple with cavity mixture.

-Then dot each one with a dab of butter-about 1 tbsp.

-Then wrap the pastry around the apple and make a formed dumpling.

-Then place each one in a baking or casserole pan and then pour warm syrup mixture into pan around the apples.

Cook at 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes.