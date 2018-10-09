Clear
Apple Dumplings

Bracy's Cafe' Recipes

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 1:29 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Syrup:
 In a sauce pan, warm ingredients together till hot and mix well..
1 cup sugar
2 cups water
3 tbsp butter
1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Cavity mixture filling:
1/2 c sugar
1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

  -Take 6 large apples, peel and core.
  -Take and roll out enough pastry to cover each apple, making individual dumplings.
  -Place each cored apple in center piece of pastry, fill each cavity of apple with cavity mixture.
  -Then dot each one with a dab of butter-about 1 tbsp.
  -Then wrap the pastry around the apple and make a formed dumpling.
  -Then place each one in a baking or casserole pan and then pour warm syrup mixture into pan around the apples.

Cook at 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

