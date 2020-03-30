Clear
Apps to help pass the time during coronavirus shutdown

Burton Kelso joins us to discuss helpful apps to help communicate during the coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 6:11 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Useful apps to help stay in touch while people are working from home.

1.) Zoom

     -Video conferencing app that can be used on any device

2.) Nextdoor

     -Stay in touch with what is going on in your neighborhood

3.) TeamViewer

     -Allow you to access your work computer from home

4.) JustWatch

     -Allows the user to search for their favorite show and shows what service it is on

5.) Netflix Party

     -Watch movies and tv shows with friends and family simultaneously

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
