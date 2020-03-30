Apps to help pass the time during coronavirus shutdown

Useful apps to help stay in touch while people are working from home.
1.) Zoom
-Video conferencing app that can be used on any device
2.) Nextdoor
-Stay in touch with what is going on in your neighborhood
3.) TeamViewer
-Allow you to access your work computer from home
4.) JustWatch
-Allows the user to search for their favorite show and shows what service it is on
5.) Netflix Party
-Watch movies and tv shows with friends and family simultaneously
