Sgt. Zach Alder from the Missouri National Guard joins us to let people know the Army National Guard is going strong and looking for people to serve their community and country even during the pandemic.
Sgt. Zach Alder, from the Missouri National Guard, joins us to let people know the Army National Guard is going strong and looking for people to serve their community and country even during the pandemic
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 7:29 PM
Related Content
- Army National Guard Still Recruiting In Spite Of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Experience the Army National Guard
- Volunteer Recruitment | United Way
- Salvation Army Taco Fundraiser
- Salvation Army: Stuff the Truck
- Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Continues
- Salvation Army Spring Fling Taco Dinner
- Salvation Army planning garage and bake sale
- National Cheddar Day | Hyvee
- National Day of Prayer
Scroll for more content...