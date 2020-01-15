Clear

Snappers | Ask Gina

Gina Calderwood joins us with a tasty and quick recipe.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 8:14 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 8:58 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Gina Calderwood joins us with a tasty and quick recipe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 23°
On Wednesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday afternoon bring us some colder air with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories