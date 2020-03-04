Clear

Ask Gina

Gina Calderwell joins us with a tasty salad recipe.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 8:07 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Gina Calderwell joins us with a tasty salad recipe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as we end the work week. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories