Avocado Toast

Recipes by The Egg Lady-Jo Ann Manhart

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

For each serving:

1 thick slice rustic bread (coarse grained); toast both sides in buttered skillet

Slices of avocado, cover the still-warm toast without overlapping the slices

Arugula leaves (or fresh spinach leaves, or other fresh greens), enough to cover avocado

1 soft-fried (or poached) egg, pretty yolk side up, laid atop the greens

Roasted cherry tomatoes: Surround the toast stack with them. These can be purchased in the canned tomato section, but if not available, just put cherry tomatoes on a cookie sheet with 1 TBS or more of olive oil, salt w/coarse salt, put under broiler until shrunken and blistered, of just toss them a bit in a hot oiled skillet until “roasted” looking. (Option: Often available in the tomato section, are cherry tomatoes in a jar, roasted with olive oil, very tasty)

Salt the egg/cherry tomatoes stack lightly using Kosher salt, sea salt, or just regular salt. Serve asap.

