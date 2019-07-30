Baked catfish with pico and asparagus
Ingredients
Catfish
4 asparagus
Pico
Lemon pepper , salt , pepper,
Directions
Pre-heat 400 degrees
Seasons catfish with lemon pepper - cook until 145 degrees internal temperature
Season asparagus and cook for 5-7 minutes
Add asparagus and catfish together and garnish with pico
