Baked catfish with pico and asparagus

Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients

Catfish

4 asparagus

Pico

Lemon pepper , salt , pepper,

Directions

Pre-heat 400 degrees

Seasons catfish with lemon pepper - cook until 145 degrees internal temperature

Season asparagus and cook for 5-7 minutes

Add asparagus and catfish together and garnish with pico

