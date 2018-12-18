Beef and Broccoli with Sweet Sour Sauce

Ingredients-
1/2 lb beef
Broccoli
Rice
Sweet sour sauce
Salt pepper , fajita seasoning
directions-
Cook beef with fajita seasoning on stove top.
Bake broccoli for 15 min in oven at 400 degrees
Cook rice and add all ingredients together with sweet sour sauce as toppings
