Beef and Broccoli with Sweet Sour Sauce

Healthy Recipes by Fit Republic

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients-

1/2 lb beef

Broccoli

Rice

Sweet sour sauce

Salt pepper , fajita seasoning

directions-

Cook beef with fajita seasoning on stove top.

Bake broccoli for 15 min in oven at 400 degrees

Cook rice and add all ingredients together with sweet sour sauce as toppings

