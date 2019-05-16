Clear

Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold Make Believer's Ball

The Make Believer's Ball is an annual fundraiser for BBBS

Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold Make Believer's Ball

- Saturday, June 1
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- MWSU Fulkerson Center
- $40 per person/$300 per table
- bbbsstjoe.org

Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
