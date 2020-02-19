Clear

Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire

Devran Brower from Mosaic Life Care joins us to talk about an upcoming faire to showcase some creativity.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 8:29 AM
Posted By: KQTV Operations

Devran Brower from Mosaic Life Care joins us to talk about an upcoming faire to showcase some creativity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories