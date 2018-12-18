Blueberry Christmas Salad

Ingredients:

3 boxes raspberry jello

1 15oz can oregon blueberries

20oz can crushed pineapple

Topping ingredients:

8oz cream cheese

8oz sour cream

2 tsp vanilla

1/2 c sour cream

Dissolve jello in 1 cup boiling water.

Dump all of the blueberries and pineapple in a 9x13 pan and then add jello and mix well.

Set in refridgerator over night.

Then take ingredients for topping and mix well and until all combined and then spread the sour cream mixture over the top of set jello and fruit mixture. Put back in refridgerator to set for 4-6 hours and then serve.