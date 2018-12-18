Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Penny Marshall, co-star of 'Laverne & Shirley' and director of 'Big,' dead at 75 Full Story

Blueberry Christmas Salad

Recipes by Bracy's Cafe'

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients:
3 boxes raspberry jello
1 15oz can oregon blueberries
20oz can crushed pineapple

Topping ingredients:

8oz cream cheese
8oz sour cream
2 tsp vanilla
1/2 c sour cream

Dissolve jello in 1 cup boiling water.
Dump all of the blueberries and pineapple in a 9x13 pan and then add jello and mix well.

Set in refridgerator over night.

Then take ingredients for topping and mix well and until all combined and then spread the sour cream mixture over the top of set jello and fruit mixture. Put back in refridgerator to set for 4-6 hours and then serve.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
We are waking up to a few clouds this morning, but another beautiful December day is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. We'll once again see lots of sunshine. High temperatures still above average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events