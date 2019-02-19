Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bracy's Cafe : Egg Salad Sandwich

Bracy's Café shares their take on the classic egg salad sandwich

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 4:43 PM

Bracy's Cafe : Egg Salad Sandwich

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the KQ2 Viewing Area 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday thanks to another winter storm event & accumulating snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events