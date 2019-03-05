Clear

Bracy's Cafe: Chili Bread Bowl

Bracy's Café has a dish that will warm you up on a cold winter day.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 11:44 AM

Bracy's Cafe: Chili Bread Bowl

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events