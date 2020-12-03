Paula Shue Winfrey, a local resident and retired teacher, has turned children's author and shares what inspired her to write a book during the pandemic and give hope to parents and kids
Paula Shue Winfrey, a local resident and retired teacher, has turned children's author and shares what inspired her to write a book during the pandemic and give hope to parents and kids
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 8:53 PM
Related Content
- Bringing Our Kids Hope in a Pandemic
- Mother's Day during the Pandemic
- Taking care of pets during the pandemic
- Missouri Western holding kids summer sports camps
- Edward Jones: Preparing your kids for college
- Goal Setting for Kids | Parents as Teachers
- International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: Project Hope
- Food drive hoping for boat load of donations
- Third Thursdays hope to draw Missouri Western students downtown
- Heartland Foundation program brings youth and adult leaders together
Scroll for more content...