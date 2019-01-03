Clear

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps & Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Recipes by Lettuce Dream

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ingredients:

3 boneless chicken breasts ½ cup cayenne pepper sauce –Frank’s

1 celery stalk 1 ½ cup shredded carrots

½ onion – diced 2 large celery stalks – cut into 2-inch matchsticks

1 clove garlic 6 large lettuce leaves

16 oz chicken broth - low sodium

Directions:

* In a slow cooker, combine chicken, onions, celery stalk, garlic and broth. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Remove chicken from pot, reserve ½ cup of broth, and discard the rest.

* Shred the chicken with 2 forks, return to slow cooker with ½ cup of broth and the hot sauce and cook on high for 3o minutes.

* Place ½ cup of buffalo chicken in each leaf, op with ¼ cup shredded carrots, celery, and dressing of choice.

Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil 3 cloves garlic – finely minced

1 tbsp sesame oil 1 tsp ground ginger

1 lb. ground chicken 1 tbsp Sriracha

1 yellow onion – finely diced 1- 8 oz can water chestnut – drained; diced

1/3 cup hoisin sauce 2-3 green onions – sliced into thin rounds

2 tbsp soy sauce – low sodium Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar 1 head butter lettuce

Directions:

* Add the oils and chicken to a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until chicken is cooked through. Stir intermittently to crumble while cooking.

* Add the onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sriracha, and stir to combine, cooking for about 5 minutes or until onion is soft and most liquid has been absorbed.

* Add garlic, and ginger and stir to combine and cook for about 1 minute.

* Add water chestnuts, green onions, salt and pepper to taste, and cook for 2 minutes, until tender.

* Spoon about ¼ cup on mixture into lettuce leaves and serve


