Take a unopened (very important, not opened!) can of sweetened condensed milk and submerge in a heavy stock pot, about 2/3 full of water and boil uncovered for 3 hours. Make sure to keep adding water and keep the can completely covered all the way to top and over the top of the can. If the can isn't completely submerged and covered over the top, the can will explode. After 3 hours, take out of water, open and instant caramel sauce for topping.