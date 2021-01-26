Clear
Catholic School Week

Principal Darren Pollard of St. Francis Xavier talks about what we can expect for the big week

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 5:57 PM
Posted By: Jodie O'Brien

Principal Darren Pollard of St. Francis Xavier talks about what we can expect for the big week! 

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
