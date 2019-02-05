(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chef Jeremy makes Ricotta cheese on Live at Five.
Here is how to make the Ricotta cheese:
1) Slowly bring 2qt whole milk, 1cup heavy cream, half a tsp of salt to a rolling boil in a heavy pot over medium heat stirring often to prevent scorching.
2) Add 3tbl spoons of fresh lemon juice and reduce the heat to a low simmer and stir until the mixture curdles (about a min or two)
3) Pour the mixture into a cheesecloth-lined sieve and let it drain until the ricotta is your desired consistency.
4) Discard the drained liquid and enjoy. ricotta will keep for several days if covered and refrigerated.
Related Content
- Chef Jeremy makes Ricotta cheese on Live at Five
- How to Make Ricotta Cheese
- Cheese-Stuffed Meatloaf
- Cheese-Stuffed Meatloaf
- Tracy's Holiday Cheese Roll
- Making Halloween Decorations
- New Procedure Makes Teeth Whitening Easier
- How To Make a Quiche (“keesh”)
- How to make a Burrito with a Zucchini
- A Tummy Tuck Can Make a Big Difference After Losing Weight
Scroll for more content...