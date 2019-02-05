Clear

Chef Jeremy makes Ricotta cheese on Live at Five

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 12:04 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chef Jeremy makes Ricotta cheese on Live at Five.

Here is how to make the Ricotta cheese: 

1) Slowly bring 2qt whole milk, 1cup heavy cream, half a tsp of salt to a rolling boil in a heavy pot over medium heat stirring often to prevent scorching.

2) Add 3tbl spoons of fresh lemon juice and reduce the heat to a low simmer and stir until the mixture curdles (about a min or two)

3) Pour the mixture into a cheesecloth-lined sieve and let it drain until the ricotta is your desired consistency.

4) Discard the drained liquid and enjoy. ricotta will keep for several days if covered and refrigerated.

